WATCH: Sunshine gives way to afternoon showers Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Sunshine will greet us Thursday morning, but clouds will fill the sky more so during the afternoon. After 3 or 4 p.m. a few rain showers will develop to round out the day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be well into the 50s with a stiff west wind developing during the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any rain showers and a few higher terrain snow showers will come to an end mid to late Thursday evening and give way to partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, it will be chilly and quiet much of Friday, but late in the afternoon into Friday night a storm system will be quickly developing and moving south of us.

This system will likely produce at least a bit of rain and snow towards Friday evening and any mix of rain and snow will change to just snow Friday night. At least a light accumulation, a coating to 2 or 3”, could occur across all of CNY, with slightly higher amounts possible over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse by Saturday morning. The exact storm track this system takes will dictate how much snow we see Friday night. Stay tuned for updates.