WATCH: Sunshine returns Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast on Friday and will likely provide us with some sunshine, light winds and highs getting back into the low 30s. A nice quiet end to the work week.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet. Temperatures Saturday should end up more seasonable. Thankfully, there is less of a wind in the forecast so wind chill looks to be less of an issue.

A little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening front. Little if any accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing.