WATCH: Sunshine returns; staying chilly for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The low pressure system that brought some snow showers this morning is moving off the east coast. So far it has taken the lingering snow showers from this morning with it, next it’ll take the clouds.

The sun will return Saturday afternoon! We still have a breeze though. Temperatures are still chilly and in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder. We start the day dry with sun but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring afternoon/evening rain showers. Highs should be well into the 50s.

Some rain showers overnight could mix in with snow at higher elevations. Precipitation is out of here by Monday morning, only a chill remains.