WATCH: Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather around the Northeast and CNY resulting in another great day for the region! More sun and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs warming well into the 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cool with lows dropping into the mid-50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Great weather sticks around through midweek too with some more sun and comfortably warm temperatures as highs sneak into the low 80s or so.

LATE WEEK:

While there may be a spotty pop-up shower/storm Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening most should get through Thursday and Friday dry!

Highs warm into the low to mid 80s with a bit more humidity late in the week too, but it won’t feel too bad.