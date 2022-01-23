WATCH: Swapping the bitter cold for some snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Easing up on the cold Sunday morning with a little snow to finish the weekend.

SUNDAY:

A cold front drops into and through CNY Sunday with some snow showers, a few squalls, and a brisk wind. Our temperatures start in the 20s but fall into the teens in the afternoon.

The cold front pushes in from the north and sends the band of lake snow to the east of Lake Ontario during the morning. Highest snow accumulations of 2 to as much as 6” occurs Sunday morning and early afternoon across portions of Oswego County, including the Tug Hill.

For the rest of CNY, including the Syracuse area, while we do see some snow showers this afternoon, there will just be a coating to an inch or two of snow that accumulates by sunset Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Other than some lingering flurries Sunday evening, especially near and south of Syracuse, the weather is quiet and cold. Lows drop into the single digits above and below zero by Monday morning.

MONDAY:

After the very cold start to Monday, we should recover into the 20s with intervals of sun fading behind increasing clouds during the afternoon. This is ahead of the next weather maker that is expected to deliver a widespread light accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.