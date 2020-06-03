WATCH: T-storm threat early in the overnight then quiet by morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A warm front moving through Central New York will continue to cause showers and thunderstorms through about 3 or 4 in the morning.

Most of the storms will have frequent lightning and some briefly heavy rain. A few of the storms west of Syracuse, across the Finger Lakes, during this brief window of time could have some gusty winds and even hail.

Again, before daybreak Wednesday the storm threat is over. It is mild with low temperatures near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will swing through CNY late Wednesday afternoon/early evening with some showers/storm. The best chance of storms will be across the Finger Lakes south and west of Syracuse. It looks like the threat of severe storms will be near the NY/PA border and points south on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s but that may not come until later in the afternoon when sunshine is most likely. It should be breezy and a bit humid too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Other than a few evening showers it will be a quiet night with some clearing and lows in the mid to upper 50s in the wake of a weak cool front. There may also be areas of fog developing too.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure builds in for Thursday and provides us with some great early summer weather! We will have sunshine and highs warming well into the 70s with comfortable humidity levels. Enjoy!

FRIDAY:

Better pool weather will continue to end the week under some sun and warmer temperatures. There is a slight risk for a shower/storm or two by the evening, but most if not all of the day looks to be dry. Highs should make the low 80s anyways and it will probably turn a bit more humid during the day too.