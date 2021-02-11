WATCH: Temperature plummet over parts of Central New York overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

The previous cold temperature in Syracuse this winter was officially 4 degrees on January 24th

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

It will turn bitterly cold Thursday night under some clouds with lows between -5 and +5 for many, but even colder than -5 north and east of Syracuse!

Our winds overnight are fairly light but enough of a breeze that over Northern Oneida, Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson Counties wind chills could reach 10 to 20 below zero. That means if you are out for an extended period of time and not dressed properly you could get frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

There also could be some lake snow showers in southwestern Oswego County and points west through northern Cayuga and Wayne counties. A fluffy coating to 2 to 4 inches will be possible in these areas, otherwise it’s a quiet, frigid night.

FRIDAY:

A strong, cold Canadian high-pressure system will keep us high and dry, but cold to round out the week. Friday will probably be the coldest day of the week with highs likely not getting out of the teens despite intervals of sun.

There should be a good deal of clouds through the day but nothing more than a few flurries.

WEEKEND:

The first of several systems to impact Central New York the next seven days approaches us. One part is headed our way from the Great Lakes and another piece is coming north out of the Southeast.

Before these systems get close enough to us it is cloudy but dry much of Saturday and chilly. It is not until Saturday night we see steady snow but it will taper before sunrise Sunday so accumulation will be light, on the order of 1 to 4 inches.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is mainly dry after some morning flurries. Clouds remain rather stubborn, though.