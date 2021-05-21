WATCH: temperatures back off for the weekend but still warm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

After sunset, the weather is quiet although the clouds will linger. Temperatures are slow to drop and don’t drop too low. It’s mild with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? If so, be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 via our NewsChannel 9 app because there will be a little shower/storm activity around at times this weekend.

SATURDAY:

A weakening trough of low pressure will try to sneak into CNY from the north on Saturday and may set off a few scattered showers and storms, but much of Saturday at this point looks to be dry.

It won’t be quiet as hot as the past couple of day but it’s still warm with highs reaching the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

A cold front to the north, across Southeastern Canada Sunday morning, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing some showers and storms.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s or so early Sunday afternoon prior to the cold front working through.

Cooler and drier air, refreshing air mass is expected to work in Sunday evening into the start of next week in the wake of the cold front.