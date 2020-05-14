WATCH: Temperatures bottom out overnight but we warm after that

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure will be cresting overhead and providing one more chilly, at least somewhat frosty, night across the area. Lows will range from about 30 to 35.

Frost Advisories and Freeze warnings are up again for Central New York. Click here for more.

THURSDAY:

After the somewhat frosty start Thursday it will turn milder with sun fading behind increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. After 2 or 3 pm, at least a few rain showers are expected to develop, but the majority of the day looks dry. Temperatures will turn more seasonable, reaching well into the 60s for the first time in several days!

FRIDAY:

The warm front will be to our north by Friday morning. There should be a lot of clouds around but not much in the way of precipitation. For the first time in a while, there will also be a bit of humidity in the air. It will ‘feel’ like Spring.

Temperatures Friday are in the 60s.

A cold front swings through Central New York during the afternoon with some showers and even thunderstorms. A few of those storms closer to the Southern Tier could be on the strong side.

The spring feel sticks around into the weekend and it MAY even feel summery come mid to late next week! Click here for details.