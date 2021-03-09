WATCH: Temperatures climb as the week continues

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

After a gray start to Tuesday, in the wake of last night’s weak clipper, a new area of high pressure will slide in from the west and help provide some sun Tuesday afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will end up in the low to mid 40s, so even milder than Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be overhead Tuesday night providing us a clear to partly cloudy sky with lows between 25 and 30.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY to, or just off, the East Coast Wednesday. This will result in a southerly breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs likely getting up to around 60 Wednesday! Hellooo…Spring Fever!!

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even milder but have a chance for some rain showers Thursday before we start to cool off some by the end of the week.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative through Wednesday! Enjoy! Temperatures will cool back down for the weekend.