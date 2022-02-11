SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re about to put our hands up and drop back into winter’s cold embrace this weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Another clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening and into the start of the weekend.

At first, most will see rain showers after sunset. Temperatures at this point are still very mild. Unless you’re in the higher elevations to the north of Syracuse, then you will see some snow mixing in overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but upwards of a few inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

We continue to have a gusty southerly breeze tonight. With the clouds and the breeze, temperatures are slow to drop but we do drop into the 30s by sunrise.

SATURDAY:

Saturday starts in the upper 30s, but temperatures steadily fall into the 20s by evening. The wind will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected, and mainly for the higher elevations.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night into Sunday, a little bit of lake effect snow is possible southeast of Lake Ontario, but even that should not add up to much.

SUNDAY:

Some snow showers still linger close to the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario. The bigger story Sunday will be the cold. We don’t make it out of the teens.

This cold is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!