WATCH: Temperatures warm up again tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
A few
flurries or light rain showers are possible during the evening before high
pressure builds into northern New England later Wednesday night into
Thursday. Overnight will be quiet with a
partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows fall close to 30.
THURSDAY:
Clockwise winds around the high pressure means a south-southeast wind over central New York on Thursday and a return of slightly milder air.
It remains mainly dry Thursday, but a few light showers are possible in the afternoon.
An approaching frontal system will bring a better chance for rain Thursday night into the first half of the day Friday.
