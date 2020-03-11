WATCH: Temperatures warm up again tomorrow

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few flurries or light rain showers are possible during the evening before high pressure builds into northern New England later Wednesday night into Thursday.  Overnight will be quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows fall close to 30.

THURSDAY:

Clockwise winds around the high pressure means a south-southeast wind over central New York on Thursday and a return of slightly milder air.

It remains mainly dry Thursday, but a few light showers are possible in the afternoon.

An approaching frontal system will bring a better chance for rain Thursday night into the first half of the day Friday.

