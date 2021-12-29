WATCH: Temperatures won’t feel winter-like for the final days of the year

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks quiet, other than a touch of patchy drizzle/flurries to start the day.

Highs are expected to be slightly milder too with highs near 40 this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021:

Other than a quick shot of rain showers Thursday/Thursday night (that may fall as a little snow/freezing rain across the higher terrain north and east of Syracuse) the weather should be quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to be Friday.

Highs on Friday with maybe even some breaks of sun should rise well into the 40s!

One new development we’ve seen from our computer models is the quicker arrival of precipitation with some of it moving in just after midnight New Year’s Eve. Thankfully temperatures are above freezing so rain showers look to be the most likely precipitation type. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve!

The showers from overnight New Year’s Eve are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. It won’t last though; Sunday turns colder and snowflakes are in the air once again.