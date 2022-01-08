WATCH: Temporarily turning quieter

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Quieting down for the first half of the weekend but another storm brings a wintry mix for the second half.

SATURDAY:

There is some light snow lingering south and west of Syracuse early this morning. This will continue to taper as drier air builds in.

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with light winds! Lake effect clouds may be a bit stubborn at first, but they should make way to plenty of sunshine by midday.

Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures remain below freezing Saturday night and problems occur for parts of Central New York as precipitation moves back in. While we are cold at ground level, temperatures aloft are above freezing so when the precipitation arrives after midnight, it will be in the form of freezing rain.

While just a light glaze occurs in the Syracuse area, the icing could be a bit more substantial south and east of Syracuse.

By Sunday morning there could be a tenth of an inch of ice on sidewalks, trees and power lines.

SUNDAY:

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind. We do have milder air which changes the freezing rain to just rain showers and later in the day some snow showers. Highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.

The warmth won’t last as there is an arctic chill in store to start next week.