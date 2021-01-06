WATCH: The broken record continues with more clouds into midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

OVERNIGHT:

An upper level disturbance will slowly spin into the area overnight probably enhancing the flurries a bit, but it should not add up to anything more than a coating or so across the region. It will turn a little cooler too with lows between 25 and 30. There also could be a touch of drizzle mixed in at times with the flurries this evening.

MIDWEEK:

A disturbance will slowly spin out of the area during the day Wednesday keeping some flurries going south and southeast of Lake Ontario especially so. It will also turn a bit more brisk with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January. Unfortunately, the clouds will remain stubborn too and wind chills will probably be primarily in the 20s which is almost mild by January standards.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

There still could be a few pesky flakes floating around, but all in all it should be pretty quiet Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

The sky may at least brighten up a bit Thursday as the clouds thin some with a north-northwest wind and highs backing off into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

We will stay uneventful to round out the week and are a little more hopeful for at least a little sun thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out enough to squeeze some rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with a little sun may struggle to reach 30.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

