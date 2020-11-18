WATCH: The chill won’t last much longer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck. Mother nature is going to provide us with another warm-up to round out the week!

TONIGHT:

The sky should be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping quickly into the low 20s and upper teens across CNY during the evening. Temperatures will start to rise after midnight towards Thursday morning as a breeze kicks up out of the southeast.

THURSDAY:

We’re waking up to temperature a couple degrees within 30 Thursday morning as a warm front passes through.

In the wake of the warm front Thursday morning, we’ll climb quickly into the 40s and eventually make the low 50s during the afternoon under some sun too!

A pretty good southwest wind developing behind the warm front Thursday will add a little chill to the air but compared to Tuesday and Wednesday it should feel pretty good out and about.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks even milder despite more clouds in the sky. It will remain pretty breezy and dry with highs warming well into the 50s to around 60! Although this will be well above our average high of 47, it won’t be enough to break a record. The record for Friday, 75 set in 1991, will stand.

It will turn seasonably cool for at least the start of the weekend, but as of now it appears the weekend will start dry. Saturday looks like the pick day right now.