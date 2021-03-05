WATCH: The cold remains, lake effect snow develops

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As moisture from Eastern Canada sneaks in from the north early this evening an organized area of lake effect snow tries to develop southeast of Lake Ontario. While everyone southeast of the lake stands a good for a couple of inches of snow, the greatest accumulations end up in the higher elevations south of Syracuse. This is where we could see 2-4” of snow by Saturday morning.

While not as gusty, winds remain steady overnight helping to cause blowing and drifting snow. Be mindful of this if you are travelling on the roads this evening. Road conditions can change quickly over short distances.

WEEKEND:

The combination of a little weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep scattered snow showers going Saturday into Saturday night. An additional coating to a couple of inches is possible on top of the snow that fell Friday night. Some flurries linger into the morning Sunday.

The unseasonable chill will stick with us through the weekend although the wind will slowly ease, especially come Sunday as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.

With high pressure building in, more sun develops to end the weekend Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be stuck in the 20s to maybe near 30 come Sunday.

If you are looking for milder temperatures, be patient. Signs remain strong that we will warm up significantly next week!