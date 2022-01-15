WATCH: The coldest temperatures are this morning but that doesn’t mean today gets warm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Arctic air is settling in as we start the weekend but we will end it on a snowy note?

SATURDAY:

A 10 to 15 mph north-northeast breeze Saturday only accentuates the dangerous cold likely driving wind chills down into the teens and 20s below zero over the Finger Lakes and as much as 30 below from Syracuse east and north early in the day!! This kind of cold can cause frost bite on exposed skin in 15 minutes or less! Wind chill advisories/warnings have been issued because of this for most, if not all of CNY during this time frame.

Despite a fair amount of sunshine Syracuse north and east bound, highs on Saturday are only expected to top out in the low to mid-single digits! If you are going out, possibly to the SU basketball game, be sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors.

With the cold air in places and a north-northeast wind there could be a little light lake effect snow near the Lake Ontario. Any accumulation would be a couple inches or less.

High pressure moves right over us Saturday evening, so look for winds to die down but with clear skies temperatures are quick to drop below zero again.

SUNDAY:

After another subzero, breath-taking cold night, -5 to -15 for many, Saturday night and start to Sunday, we do recover with highs closer to 20 Sunday under some more sunshine and lighter winds.

It is a dry day Sunday with any snow holding off until well after dark.

New developments are coming in this evening that indicate that Sunday night’s storm may end up tracking farther west. This would ultimately bring milder air in aloft and change our snow to some sleet and even freezing rain by daybreak Monday. This has the potential to lower our snow totals and cause more in the way of icing.