WATCH: The heat and humidity make a come back along with the storm threat

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy, warmer, and muggier Tuesday with more clouds than sun. There’s just a slight risk for a few spotty showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After a spotty shower/storm or two in the evening, Tuesday night looks to be dry, breezy, mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

It stays quite warm and even muggier Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing as a cold front nears the area late afternoon/evening. A few of the storms Wednesday afternoon/evening could be strong too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

THURSDAY:

It turns refreshing once again behind the cold front Wednesday night with an area of high pressure building in out of Canada Thursday. That said, we expect a good deal of sun to develop Thursday and the late May sun should help push temperatures into the low 70s. A cool northerly breeze is expected Thursday too just adding to the refreshing feel.

A storm developing across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week which could very well result in a damp and cool Friday. Question is, will the rain Friday linger into the start of the holiday weekend?