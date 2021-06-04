WATCH: The heat is coming but will Syracuse break any records?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Any lingering showers dissipate overnight. We’ll be mainly clear, mild and humid. Some patchy fog is possible with lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny, and unseasonably hot!

Highs should climb at least well into the 80s if not 90 Saturday and 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it lingers beyond this weekend.

The ridge of high pressure building in this weekend will rule into much of the first full week of June resulting in a good deal of sun, more humidity, and highs well into the 80s and low 90s at least for several days.

This could very well be the first heatwave of 2021 possibly starting Saturday. By the way, the definition of a heatwave in CNY is at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat.

The longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We could match, or possibly even exceed that run next week!