WATCH: The quiet before the storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Sunday afternoon remains quiet. Temperatures aren’t as cold as yesterday. Our sky is quiet bright until high clouds move in and eventually this evening, clouds thicken. Highs are in the mid to upper 20s. Double digits, woo hoo!

WINTER WEATHER WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.

KEY POINTS:

A winter storm will impact CNY over a 24-hour period.

Precipitation is mainly snow. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in.

TOTALS VARY AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE FINE TUNED

SUNDAY NIGHT

First, we see snow, after 8 or 9 p.m. Sunday

Heaviest snow happens overnight

Snow/sleet and freezing rain mix possible just before sunrise

Sunday night’s storm still is tracking farther west, so the center of the low pressure passes just south and east of Syracuse. This solution would lead to the low pressure, tracking even farther inland which would draw warm air farther northwest into Central New York.

With that said, there will still be some areas that see heavy snow overnight. Areas further north and west of Syracuse will likely have a challenging Monday morning commute.

Here’s a snow map which accounts for tonight only.

MONDAY MORNING

For some, there is a lull in the storm Monday morning

For some, winds are getting gusty

The morning commute will vary. If you’re closer to the shoreline of Lake Ontario or in the central/western Finger Lakes, you’ll likely have more snow on the ground and in the sky.

Shortly after sunrise, we are done with the first part of our storm.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Part 2 of our storm

The storm is moving farther north and east at this point. As it does, it will bring wrap around moisture in the form of widespread snow to CNY.

MONDAY EVENING

Winds are northwesterly

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

Storm exits

The Monday evening commute may very well be a slow go. Especially if we get a boost in snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to lake effect Monday night.

Snow totals, through 7 p.m. will be close to a foot in some areas north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT

Lake effect snow continues for some

Turning colder for all

Northwest winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph Monday night. This will keep producing some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. A few inches of additional snow is possible during this time.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although not as cold as Saturday, temperatures will fall into the teens and not get far past 20 Tuesday.