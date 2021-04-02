WATCH: The snow tapers, but the winter chill sticks around Friday

SYRACUSE, NY

FRIDAY:

The chill continues, but the snow does not! After some morning flurries, highs on Friday will only recover into mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as it will remain brisk. At least some sunshine will develop as the day goes on.

By the way… we haven’t had more than an inch of snow reported at the Syracuse airport since March 6th. We average 3” of snow for the month of April.

EASTER WEEKEND:

Some spring-like improvements for the holiday weekend.

As we hop into Saturday, we’ll hop into some milder temperatures. Our temperatures, with some sun and less of a breeze, will rise from the 20s in the morning to near 50 for the afternoon.

Our sun begins to fade later in the day as clouds increase. The increase in clouds is associated with a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night into Sunday. This could bring some spotty rain and/or snow showers.

Shortly after sunrise Easter Sunday though, we turn quieter and the sky should brighten up a bit too. Sunshine Sunday should boost our temperatures into the mid 50s.

