WATCH: The sun returns Friday, the chill lingers into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:



Moisture is quickly pulling away this morning. The chill will linger all day.

The bonus will be some sunshine developing by midday. Don’t let the bright sky fool you though, highs are only going to be near 40 with a wind chill near 30!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is settling in Friday night. The skies will continue to clear and cool us down. Temperatures going into the weekend will fall into the 20s for most.

HALLOWEEN:

The weather turns out quiet just in time for Trick or Treaters. Backtracking to Saturday morning first, a large area of high pressure will be right over Central New York. That means clear skies and light winds leading to the lowest temperatures of the Fall season. Syracuse should be in the mid-20s but outlying areas will be colder.

It is a sunny but crisp fall day Saturday. Temperatures only manage to rise into the mid-40s by midafternoon.

Temperatures then drop into the mid to upper 30s to start the evening for the ghosts and goblins but before we get into a free-fall, a steady southerly breeze kicks in and we hold in the 30s the rest of the evening.