WATCH: The wind finally eases, but lake effect snow continues

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow showers north of the Thruway this morning could produce a quick few inches of snowfall. Budget a few extra minutes to your morning routine!

TUESDAY:

The winter feel returns Tuesday as highs struggle to make the low to mid 30s but feel like readings likely get no higher than the 20s! The winds remain a bit gusty, but not as strong as Monday afternoon and night thankfully!

Lake effect snow starts off in Southern Oswego, Oneida, Northern Cayuga, Northern Onondaga (Rt. 31 corridor/northern Syracuse suburbs), far Northern Wayne and Southern Lewis counties to start the day. After 9 or 10 am the band of snow is expected to drift north and fall apart late Tuesday/Tuesday night.

An additional coating to 2 or 3” is expected for many east-southeast of Lake Ontario in the aforementioned areas with locally higher amounts possible in the most persistent snows, especially in and around the Tug Hill.

Outside of the lake effect (areas south of the Thruway) it’s a chilly winter-like day with little to no snow expected. We should even see breaks of sunshine!

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Any lake snow up across Jefferson (Watertown area), and North-Central Lewis counties should slowly shrink up back towards Lake Ontario and fizzle out Tuesday night as winds turn from the west-southwest to the southeast late Tuesday night in advance of the next system.

Lows Tuesday night should drop into the 20s for all.

A developing area of low pressure tracks well south of CNY late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but an extension of low pressure should make it into our area. This trough of low pressure from the main storm moving out to sea Wednesday should trigger a coating to an inch or so of snow for all late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.