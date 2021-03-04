WATCH: The wintry chill lingers; when can we expect a warm up?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks quiet tonight as flurries wind down this evening and we end up with skies varying between partly and mostly cloudy over Central New York.

Temperatures are seasonably chilly in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY:

The weather will be quiet to start Friday.

During the afternoon, a trough of low pressure and wrap-around moisture rolls in on the backside of an area of low pressure up across Southeastern Canada. This should trigger at least a few snow showers late in the afternoon but there should be any accumulation by sunset.

Friday, again, will likely not make it out of the 20s with wind chills primarily in the teens. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

Friday night a more organized area of lake effect snow tries to develop southeast of Lake Ontario. Best chance for accumulating snow is overnight and in the higher elevations. This is where we could see 2-4” of snow by Saturday morning. Elsewhere a couple of inches or less of accumulation is expected.

WEEKEND:

The unseasonable chill will stick with us through the weekend although the wind will slowly ease, especially come Sunday as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.

The combination of a little weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep scattered snow showers going Saturday into Saturday night. Some flurries linger into the morning Sunday.

With high pressure building in, more sun develops to end the weekend Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be stuck in the 20s to maybe near 30 come Sunday.

If you are looking for milder temperatures, be patient. Signs remain strong that we will warm up significantly next week!