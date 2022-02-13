SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re putting our hands up as we drop back into winter’s cold embrace for the rest of this weekend.

SUNDAY:

Some snow showers still linger close to the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario on Sunday.

The bigger story Super Bowl Sunday will be the cold. We only make it close to 20° with wind chills near 0 to start the day and around 10 during the afternoon. With that said, the wind won’t be as gusty as Saturday.

This cold is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A bit of lake effect snow shower activity will come off the southeast end of Lake Ontario later Sunday night into the start of Monday. We’re expecting this to happen from about Syracuse west bound across the Finger Lakes. There could be a coating to an inch or two of snow through Monday morning in these areas.

Lows drop into the single digits above zero for most Sunday night.

–MONDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY):

Other than a little lake snow near and west of Syracuse to start Monday, it’s a quiet and cold Valentine’s Day with intervals of sun. Temperatures struggle to get out of the teens. If you have lunch or dinner plans with your Valentine be sure to bundle up!

Also, we are watching the potential for a more significant band of lake snow to develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday mainly north of Syracuse into Oswego, Northern Cayuga and Northeastern Wayne counties. Several inches of snow is possible in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse during this time frame.

Beyond Monday, temperatures begin to warm up!