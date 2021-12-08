WATCH: This time everyone in CNY gets a little snow Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you felt left out of the snow yesterday, then don’t worry. Everyone in Central New York is treated to some light snow throughout the day Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re in and out of periods of snow showers Wednesday. The first push of light snow has slicked up some of the roads and untreated surfaces around CNY, so stay a little extra cautious getting around during the morning commute.

We’ll likely have a lull in the snow around lunchtime, then things pick back up during the evening commute. A trough of low pressure extending out of a system south of the region is the culprit. Watch for some slick roads and low visibility this evening as you’re out and about.

Snowfall accumulation should range from a coating to an inch or so.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect north of Syracuse and the Thruway will travel south as the night goes on. The band crossed the Thruway and through Syracuse and land in the Finger Lakes before the band tapers off around sunrise.

An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is possible Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day, the weather looks quiet with intervals of sunshine. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and wintry mix late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Lows drop into low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise into the mid-40s Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the work and school week.