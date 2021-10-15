WATCH: Threat for stronger t-storms in Central New York this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A warm front moves through Central New York this evening so that means more showers and storms.

If you’re heading to the Dome for the SU football game, it’ll certainly be a mild evening. However, it’s not a bad idea to have the rain gear with you because there will likely be new scattered showers developing along with some thunderstorms.

Some of these storms moving through during the early evening could have gusty winds. There will be heavy rain too and west of Syracuse there could even be an isolated tornado.

If you are travelling home after the Syracuse-Clemson game make sure you have the Live Doppler 9 app handy to keep you aware of potentially changeable weather conditions.

After midnight, the showers and storms will shift north of Syracuse.

WEEKEND:

Saturday stats off mild and breezy. We should make it 70 or the low 70s in the morning. Don’t let the warm morning fool you into thinking it’ll stay that way all day…

As the morning goes on a strong cold front come through between approximately 10am-2pm. With the front comes rain and even a few strong, gusty thunderstorms, especially if the front is delayed in moving through Central New York until the afternoon.

Any thunderstorms that form along this line could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Keep that in mind for any of your outdoor plans!

After the front passes by in the afternoon, temperatures will take a tumble through the 60s and 50s towards sunset with a gusty, chilly wind too.

The air turns cold enough for some lake effect rain showers Saturday night into Sunday with a continued brisk wind out of the west-northwest that will only add to the October chill Sunday. That gusty wind upwards of 30 mph which unfortunately will bring down some of the fall colors across the state.

The high on Sunday likely struggles to reach 60, but with the wind it’s going to feel like it’s in the 40s to near 50 throughout the day!