WATCH: Sunny and warmer to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The weekend is looking good to start. We may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday though.

SATURDAY:

We may have to fight through some stubborn high clouds at least Saturday morning before it turns mostly sunny in the afternoon. There will still be a breeze, but it’s warmer. Highs are in the upper 70s.

All in all, it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

SUNDAY:

There is a cold front to our north that may pose a problem with rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon/evening as the front moves southbound towards Syracuse. Some storms that develop could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds.

The best time to plan outdoor activities near and south of the Thruway will be in the morning. It’s still warm and breezy Sunday with highs near 80.