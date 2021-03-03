WATCH: Trading the sunshine for seasonably mild temperatures Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday, temperatures only made it into the mid 20s. Wednesday our temperatures will be up around 40. We don’t have the sunshine and with a 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze, there may still be a bit of a chill to the air.

We have some snow showers mainly north of Syracuse Wednesday morning, but after 3 pm a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain will try to work into the Syracuse area and CNY from the north. This shouldn’t cause any troubles with the roads as temperatures are above freezing.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will slide through CNY Wednesday night. This brings with it some snow showers for all that could deposit a coating to an inch or two of accumulation. The hills south of Syracuse will have the best chance of seeing upwards of 2 inches Wednesday night.

LAST HALF OF THE WEEK:

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind to boot. The air will not be quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that was over us Monday night and Tuesday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to make 30 with a brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts which will make it feel more like the teens to around 20 both days. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

What about precipitation chances for the last half of the week? Other than some lingering flurries mainly Thursday morning it looks quiet with more sun developing come Thursday afternoon. On Friday, we should see at least some sun and maybe a few flurries off Lake Ontario, but all in all it remains essentially dry.