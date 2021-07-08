WATCH: Tropical downpours this evening, quieter tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY EVENING:

The combination of low pressure slowly moving into the state along with a front nearby and moisture from Elsa being drawn northward leads to a soggy evening.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday night could very well range from about 1 to 2 inches for most, with upwards of 3+ inches in spots, especially south and east of Syracuse.

These are areas that have already received soaking rain this week. The additional rain today may lead to localized flash flooding. That said, remember if you come across a road or walkway that is covered by water be sure to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’.

LIVE TRACK: Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida late Wednesday morning and its impacts will be felt from the Southeast to the Northeast over the next couple of days with some flash flooding and wind too.

We are keeping our fingers crossed that the bulk of the rain, or at least the heaviest rain exits come 8 or 9 p.m., but currently it is looking at least somewhat damp Thursday evening. So, if you are attending the Luke Bryan concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, be sure to bring an umbrella and or rain jacket.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Although it’s drier, there’s still a few showers around. It’s humid and mild with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

It probably remains at least somewhat showery on Friday, especially through lunch time and near and east of I-81 due to a little bit of Elsa’s moisture being drawn into CNY. Temperatures are still warm and it stills feel muggy.

The bulk of Elsa’s impacts regarding wind, rain and storm surge is expected to occur from the Mid-Atlantic through Long Island and Southeastern New England, including Cape Cod.

WEEKEND:

Elsa pulls out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it by day’s end Friday into the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

The sun returns more so for Saturday with seasonably warm temperatures and lower humidity levels! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.