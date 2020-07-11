WATCH: Tropical Storm Fay brings rain to CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 14th 90 degree day of the year Friday afternoon. For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather we’ve been dealing with click here.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Unlike Thursday, we are dealing with rain in CNY coming at us from the south Friday night. This is moisture from Tropical Storm Fay, which is weakening as it moves over New York City late in the evening. While everyone gets some rain, the heaviest and most beneficial rain will fall from I-81 east.

Some areas will pick up an inch of rain overnight while others over parts of the Finger Lakes end up with .25” or less.

It’s mild and muggy for everyone with temperatures hold in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

The tropical moisture from Fay departs quickly Saturday morning and we get a break late morning/midday. There will be plenty of clouds but also some breaks to hazy sunshine.

However, a cold front is approaching us from the west, so we expect at least some scattered showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Any storm that forms is capable of producing very heavy rain and a few may have some gusty winds. It is still humid and very warm but with the extra cloud cover around it is quite possible we won’t reach 90 degrees in Syracuse for the first time in about a week.

SUNDAY:

A second cold front approaches Central New York on Sunday but by the time it gets here it won’t have as much moisture to work with as Saturday’s front. Any showers or storms should be even more scattered in nature.

This front will bring even more relief from the heat and the humidity. Temperatures end up more seasonable by the end of the weekend.