WATCH: Tuning cooler and less humid overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

In the wake of a cold front Wednesday evening, a light northerly flow of drier and cooler more refreshing air will slowly build in Wednesday overnight.

The sky is going to clear nicely with the drier air moving in which will set the stage for a comfier night of sleep without the AC. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure building in from Southeastern Canada provides CNY with an awesome summer day Thursday, and what should be a good view of the partial solar eclipse early Thursday morning!

You can expect a good deal of sun and less humidity, but it’s still a very warm day with highs well into the 80s. A Top Ten day.

FRIDAY:

Another cold front approaches the region towards the end of the day Friday, which may trigger a few showers/storm towards evening, but they should be widely scattered in nature.

High temperatures remain above normal reaching the low 80s anyways with tolerable humidity levels expected too to round out the week.

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts out nice for Central New York. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and it is seasonably warm.

By Sunday, an approaching front will lead to a few showers or even thunderstorms. It won’t be a wash out but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans.