WATCH: Turning bitter cold tonight as lake effect weakens

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure slowly begins to build in from the north which will help dry out the air some. But since there is still likely going to be a breezy north-northwest wind, lake effect snow showers are sure to linger in CNY and the Finger Lakes. Most areas will only see an additional coating of snow but a few spots south and west of Syracuse could end up with an inch or two of additional accumulation.

Arctic air makes a nose dive into the Northeast overnight. We’ll have one of the coldest nights we’ve had in quite some time. Wind chill temperatures could even down to -20° for some areas overnight.

FRIDAY:

Bundle up heading out the door Friday morning! Wind chill temperatures across area are forecast to drop below zero! Brrrr! We’ll likely still have some lingering light lake effect snow showers for some areas south and west of Syracuse. We are not expecting any new accumulation.

Even though it’s a very cold day Friday, look for a good amount of sun during the midday and afternoon.

Clouds increase Friday night but it remains dry and chilly.

By the holiday weekend, a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.