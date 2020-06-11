WATCH: Turning brighter Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine and a gusty west-southwest wind. The lakes will be quite choppy, especially along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario and Oneida Lake. The biggest thing you’ll notice is how much more comfortable the afternoon is. It will turn much less humid as dew points drop out of the 60s and into the 50s. It stays fairly warm with temperatures staying in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in control of the weather in CNY Thursday night. This will result in a quiet, much more comfy night with lows dropping into the 50s. Certainly will feel refreshing!

FRIDAY:

Expect some extra cloud cover and a shower or two Friday afternoon as another cold front swings. But, the majority of Friday at this point looks to be dry. It will turn breezier and cooler too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be even cooler, almost fall-like, heading into the weekend, especially Saturday. As of now it appears there will be a good amount of dry time over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.