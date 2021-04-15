WATCH: Turning colder tonight, does that mean snowflakes?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Steady rain is pushing east. You can expect scattered showers and or drizzle Thursday night across much of CNY though.

Areas well east of CNY that are picking up steadier, heavier rain will also likely turn cold enough over the higher terrain for the rain to at least mix with, if not change to snow.

Nothing more than a coating of snow is expected across the hills around CNY through the start of Friday.

A few inches of wet snow could add up across parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills, though, where the air is a bit colder and the precipitation is steadier Thursday night and Friday morning.

Lows Thursday night are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Occasional chilly rain showers are expected to persist Friday. Rain may mix with a little snow/graupel even in the lower elevations in the morning, but for the most part the main precipitation type should remain in the form of rain.

It will be a bit brisk and chilly too on Friday with highs likely not getting out of the 40s. Yes, be ready to wear the heavier jacket.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the region late this week will get out of our hair come the weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around Saturday. It’ll still feel cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds.

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday afternoon as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for some brighter sky Sunday too.

Right now, though, most of the weekend looks dry with more seasonable mid-April temperatures.