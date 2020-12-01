WATCH: Turning colder with some rain and snow showers Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

The storm that impacted us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will usher in colder air and some wrap around moisture during the day Tuesday.

At first, scattered rain showers redevelop Tuesday morning, but as the colder air blows in, the rain showers will at least mix with, if not change to snow during the afternoon, especially over the higher terrain.

Most will see little to no snow accumulation on Tuesday with temperatures falling out of the 40s and into the 30s for many by days end.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any rain/snow mix will flip to just mainly snow showers Tuesday night with temperatures dropping close to, if not below freezing during the night.

A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible across CNY, but upwards of 2 to 4” could fall over the higher terrain of the Tug Hill.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough will circulate through the region on Wednesday around the stalled storm to the north of us. Most of the area will probably only receive another slushy coating to an inch or so, including the Syracuse area, while 1 to 4 inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tug Hill Tuesday night/Wednesday. Snow squalls, reduced visibility and accumulating snow could make the Wednesday morning commute difficult.

Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.