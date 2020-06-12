Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

WATCH: Turning even cooler for the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front approaches.  There could be widely scattered light showers in the hills south of Syracuse midday into the early afternoon. Not to worry though, the majority of CNY will stay dry.

It’s still breezy with a wind out of the west-northwest. Expect a chop on the northeastern shores. Highs will be in the low-70s.

SATURDAY:

Even cooler, almost fall-like (or early spring-like, however you want to look at it) weather moves in for the weekend, especially Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid 60s. In fact, it is cold enough aloft that there will likely be some rare June lake effect cloud cover.

SUNDAY:

High pressure, the center of the cool air mass, will settle to our north for Sunday.  This should lead to another dry day over Central New York. Although still below normal for this time of year, temperatures do begin to moderate so we’re at least reaching near 70.

The summer-like heat builds back in next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected