WATCH: Turning even cooler for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front approaches. There could be widely scattered light showers in the hills south of Syracuse midday into the early afternoon. Not to worry though, the majority of CNY will stay dry.

It’s still breezy with a wind out of the west-northwest. Expect a chop on the northeastern shores. Highs will be in the low-70s.

SATURDAY:

Even cooler, almost fall-like (or early spring-like, however you want to look at it) weather moves in for the weekend, especially Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid 60s. In fact, it is cold enough aloft that there will likely be some rare June lake effect cloud cover.

SUNDAY:

High pressure, the center of the cool air mass, will settle to our north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York. Although still below normal for this time of year, temperatures do begin to moderate so we’re at least reaching near 70.

The summer-like heat builds back in next week.