WATCH: Turning even cooler with some soaking rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It is going to be cool Thursday night with clouds slowly but surely increasing.

Lows are expected to drop into the 40s with maybe some 30s in the normally cooler spots, especially north and east of Syracuse!

There is even a Frost Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight through 8am Friday.

FRIDAY:

A developing low pressure system across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week. This brings us a damp and cool Friday with some widespread, beneficial rain expected.

The steadiest rain will fall in the afternoon and evening. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls south of CNY Friday, but a slight jog to the north by the storm system would lead to heavier rain falling across our area.

You’ll want to have the jacket handy all-day Friday as highs struggle to reach 50!

Question is, will the rain Friday linger into the start of the holiday weekend?