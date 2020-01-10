WATCH: Turning milder Friday, even warmer over the weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is sliding east and a warm front is inching closer to CNY. Temperatures continue to rise overnight in part due to a steady south-southeasterly breeze. Most areas from Syracuse west should already be above freezing before daybreak.

Precipitation holds off until a couple hours before sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

The leading edge to milder air is a warm front and it is on our doorsteps by Friday morning. Temperatures are going to be close to the freezing mark just before sunrise. There could be a bit of a wintry mix in the counties just east of Syracuse as we start the day.



Temperatures after sunrise are going to continue to warm and as a result we should see plain rain showers for the rest of the day.

Temperatures in the afternoon make it into the 40s but that is just the beginning.





SATURDAY:

We’re even warmer on Saturday. Temperatures are in the 50s to near 60 degrees. It looks like the heaviest rain falls in the northern tier of New York, through the St. Lawrence Valley and the Great Lakes where 2+” of rain is possible. Flood watches are current in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego for the possibility of low lying and urban flooding.

Most of the rest of CNY will pick up 0.5 to 1.5” of rain by Sunday morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It remains mild Saturday night with some spots south of Syracuse possibly staying in the 50s.

One new trend we are picking up is the possibility of strong, perhaps damaging, winds coming through central New York late at night.

A strong cold front is approaching close to sunrise and a line of showers out ahead of this front may tap into some pretty strong winds aloft. 50 mph plus wind gusts are possible at this time and we wouldn’t even rule out some thunder.

SUNDAY:

Our threat for rain drops of quickly after sunrise Sunday. There should be long rain-free periods during the day.

Winds remain strong through the day with gusts of greater than 40 mph.

Temperatures start the day in the 50s but end up in the upper 30s by late afternoon.