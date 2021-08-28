WATCH: Turning more humid with a few showers and storms this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We have a front close by, this will keep the weather a bit unsettled at times through the weekend.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:



There should be a good amount of dry time, but you’ll want to keep tabs on the radar if you have outdoor plans as at least a few scattered showers and storms could pop up later Saturday afternoon. Any storm that does develop could create heavy downpours and isolated flash flooding as they will be slow to move.



Dew points will rise back into the upper 60s this afternoon and evening, making is feel muggy again.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

There may be an isolated shower tonight. What everyone will feel is the warmth and humidity. Lows are near 70 tonight, feeling a bit uncomfortable for sleeping.

SUNDAY:

A warm front will be lifting north through CNY Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Our humidity will be a bit higher too making it feel pretty steamy.

We have the chance for more scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Again, any storm could bring heavy downpours.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A better chance of more widespread showers and storms arrives Monday, and a few of these storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly even a bit of hail.

A cold front is slated to move through late Monday afternoon/Monday night and in its wake, it will turn much more comfortable for the middle of the week!