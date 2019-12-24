WATCH: Turning more seasonable for Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





TONIGHT:

There will be more clouds moving through tonight thanks to a backdoor cold front that MAY even produce a spotty rain/snow shower followed by some clearing towards morning.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday thanks to a northeast flow out of Canada behind the Monday night backdoor cold front.

The front doesn’t have much moisture with it. It appears we actually will see a good deal of sun again Tuesday too, as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, more seasonable for the end of December.

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY):

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well. Look for more sunshine with most areas close to 40 degrees. That is still above normal for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Although Thursday is likely another dry day, moisture is beginning to return so look for more in the way of clouds.

A weak weather system drops southeast from Canada Thursday night and should bring us some light rain showers. This could be our first measurable precipitation in a week!