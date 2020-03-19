WATCH: Turning much warmer, windy, thunderstorms possible too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A warm front will blow through CNY with some rain and possibly an embedded storm after midnight. Temperatures will rise out of the 40s and 50s and into the upper 50s to low 60s for many by daybreak Friday!

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.

FRIDAY:

It will be windy and warm for the first full day of spring across the area. Scattered showers are possible during the morning and midday as temperatures warm to near 70. The record high in Syracuse is 79° for Friday which was set back in 2012 and should not be challenged.

A north-south oriented line of heavy rain ahead of a cold front will sweep east through Central New York Friday afternoon.

There could also be isolated, gusty t-storms with that cold front. We think this line is going to move from the northwest to the southeast between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The biggest threat from any storms that move through Friday will be damaging wind gusts, but thankfully no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to near 50 by 8 p.m. and in the 30s by midnight Friday night. The cold front will take most of the moisture away Friday evening but a few snow showers will remain overnight. Temperatures will end up falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.