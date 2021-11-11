WATCH: Turning windy with rain arriving tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The pressure gradient tightens between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west.

The strongest winds Thursday night will be found across the higher terrain of CNY, especially across the Northern part of the Tug Hill which is why there’s a Wind Advisory for that area.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s a windy and mild night. Lows should not drop below 50 this evening with the steady, at times gusty, wind and clouds. As a warm front lifts north through the area, temperatures will rise through the 50s to near 60 by sunrise.

Rain and possibly thunder develop around, or just after midnight out ahead of our next stronger cold front. Rain could be heavy at times the morning commute Friday. Ponding on roadways may slow you down. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to plan some extra time for your commute and take it slow.

FRIDAY:

The cold front pushes through quickly Friday morning. The rain is expected to taper by noon, and we may even see some sun develop during the afternoon. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible by Friday afternoon.

With the strong southeasterly winds through Friday morning, and the high lake levels in the Finger Lakes, there is the potential for some flooding, especially on the northern shores.

Temperatures slowly cool through the 50s during the day behind the cold front.

This colder air will be the culprit of lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers this weekend. That’s right…Mother Nature’s spoiling is about to end this weekend. So be in the mindset for a more typical feel and look.