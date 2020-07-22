WATCH: Turns muggier Wednesday, threat of afternoon strong/severe storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure to the northwest will produce more clouds than not Wednesday and scattered showers and storms across CNY primarily for the second half of the day. It also turns muggier Wednesday with highs in the low to perhaps mid-80s. If we end up with enough sunshine a few of the storms Wednesday could end up on the strong side with gusty, damaging winds being the main threat.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s area of low pressure is tracking north of Central New York Thursday morning, but a cold front has yet to move through the region. Until it sweeps through during the midday, we are going to keep the threat of a shower or storm in the forecast.

With the front to our east later in the day we should end up with some sunshine and noticeably less humid air. High pressure is building in Thursday night and hat sets us up for quiet weather for Friday and Saturday.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.