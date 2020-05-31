WATCH: Unseasonable chill and mainly dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A disturbance/trough swinging through tonight could very well trigger another shower or two, but for the most part it will be dry and chilly. Lows will drop to between 40 and 45. Brrr!! Temperatures in around the Tug Hill and normally colder spots of CNY will fall into the 30s possibly allowing a bit of frost to form.

MONDAY:

The start of the new week, month of June and meteorological summer will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up mainly north and east of Syracuse. Highs will be near 65.

The slow warming trend will continue through midweek and by midweek we should feel more seasonable temperatures across Central New York.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will tend to increase later Monday night ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Lows will not be as cool as readings drop into the 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not will be with us on Tuesday as a warm front nears the region with a few showers possibly developing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

More seasonable warmth should return midweek, but there will likely be a bit more rain to go along with the warmer temperatures.