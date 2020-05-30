WATCH: Unseasonably cool but mainly dry for the rest of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A reinforcing cold front moved through late Saturday afternoon producing some showers much of tonight will end up being dry. Towards Sunday morning yet another reinforcing shot of chillier air will approach with some clouds and possibly a shower near dawn. Lows for the first time in more than a week will fall into the 40s!

SUNDAY:

The reinforcing cold front will swing through in the morning followed by a cool breeze, some sun and maybe an isolated shower. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s and the breeze will make it feel even cooler!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A disturbance/trough swinging through could very well trigger another shower or two Sunday night, but for the most part it will be dry and chilly with lows between 40 and 45. Brrr!!

MONDAY:

The start of the new week will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The slow warming trend will continue through midweek and by midweek we should feel more seasonable temperatures across Central New York.