WATCH: Some early sun will fade behind clouds by early Sunday afternoon

SUNDAY:

High pressure and drier air building south from Canada mean we are in line for some sun Sunday morning, but clouds should increase rather quickly during the early afternoon in advance of a weakening storm to the south and west. Light snow showers are expected to develop along the northern fringe of the storm early Sunday evening mainly across the Southern Tier of New York.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

As this storm system slides to the east over the states of Kentucky and West Virginia on Sunday night, light snow showers will fall well south of Syracuse. Central New York may just see a few light flurries. Areas north of the thruway will only experience cloudy skies. Total accumulations will only be a coating to 2”. The highest amounts look to fall in southern Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, and Yates counties.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

Monday is looking dry for most under cloudy skies as the storm shifts all its energy east towards the Atlantic coastline and intensifies. The storm will then track north Monday night into Tuesday. Moisture wrapping around this system will bring snow showers into central New York Monday night into Tuesday making Tuesday’s morning commute a slippery one.

