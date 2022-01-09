WATCH: Very icy Sunday morning, more active weather just ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is very icy to start our Sunday morning! This is just the first issue with our weather the next couple of days….

SUNDAY MORNING:

Freezing rain, especially south and southeast of Syracuse, is providing a very icy start to the day! Some sleet and snow is possible across higher elevations. If you don’t have to be out on the roads early this morning, wait until the afternoon. The bulk of the precipitation with this system falls during the morning and that will be the part of the day where travel is most difficult.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

We do have milder air working in, which changes any freezing rain to start the day to just scattered rain showers for the midday and afternoon.

Highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40, but a gusty breeze out of the south will make it feel closer to 30.

SUNDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

The milder air won’t last as there is an arctic chill in store for the first part of the week.

A cold front will bring a change to snow Sunday evening. Some lake snow gets going shortly behind the cold front later Sunday night, starting near the Syracuse area. It will get better organized and lift north of the Thruway by dawn Monday.

A good 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible near, north and east of Syracuse and the Thruway corridor, while 5+ inches is possible across Northern Cayuga, Southern Oswego into Oneida counties by Monday morning.

Lows drop into the teens with wind chills near 0 late Sunday night.

MONDAY:

Heavy lake snow is expected east of Lake Ontario on Monday initially starting in Southern Oswego, South-Central Oneida, far Northern Madison and possibly far Northern Onondaga too. Mid to late Monday morning the band of snow should drift north into the north-central part of Oswego County, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties during the late morning and afternoon hours.

This band of snow will likely produce prolific snowfall rates of at least 2 to 4” per hour Monday, especially during the afternoon making travel difficult to impossible with some blowing and drifting snow too thanks to the 30 mph+ west winds. There could even be a little lightning and thunder within this band of heavy snow!

Snowfall accumulations from late Sunday night through Monday will be greatest up across Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties, especially around the southern part of the Tug Hill where 1 to 2+ feet of snow is expected! Down across Northern Onondaga, Northern Madison, Southern Jefferson and Southern Oneida counties we are expecting 2 to 5 inches to fall by Monday evening. Only a coating to an inch or two is expected elsewhere across CNY, including much of the Finger Lakes region.