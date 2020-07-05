WATCH: Very warm to finish out the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its eighth 90 degree day of the year on Saturday. That’s only the beginning of the hottest stretch of the year ahead too!

SUNDAY:

It stays very warm/hot Sunday under some more sun with highs near 90 and just a very slight risk for a spotty shower/storm mainly north and east of Syracuse, across the North Country this evening.

Again there won’t be much of a wind (NW 5-15 mph) so there shouldn’t be too much of a chop on the lakes, the UV index will be very high though so be sure to wear sunscreen. Enjoy safely!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a shower/storm possible north and east of Syracuse Sunday night as a front to the south and west of us slowly starts to move back to the north and east as a warm front. It will be mild and turning a bit more humid but not too bad with lows near 65.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

As the jet stream ridges, moves north of the Northeast, expect more heat and humidity with odds of rain remaining very low.

Temperatures will be near 90 Monday and low to mid 90s come Tuesday as the humidity ramps up as well. We’re in for our 2nd heat wave of the year and expected to easily surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days before the end of the upcoming week (average is 9). For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.